India Coronavirus live updates: Country records 540 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 5,095

Coronavirus in India live updates: India has recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. The total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 5,095, meanwhile the death toll is at 166. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 1,135 confirmed cases including 72 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the second state with 738 confirmed cases including 8 deaths so far.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Delhi governments on Wednesday sealed the COVID-19 hotspots to stop the further spread of COVID-19. Where, UP completely sealed of novel coronavirus in 15 districts, Delhi sealed 20 hotspots, announcing curfew-like restrictions there. Meanwhile, the UP, Delhi, Mumbai, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh made wearing masks compulsory in public. Furthermore, speculation is rife on whether the government will extend the countrywide lockdown beyond April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at it during his all-party meeting with the opposition leaders on Wednesday. He will also hold talks with all states' chief ministers on April 11 in this regard. Talking about the latest novel coronavirus numbers, the total number of active cases stand at 4,714 with 149 deaths across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

9.14 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take over 58 private hospitals across 13 districts in the state. The decision was taken in the wake of 329 COVID-19 positive cases and 4 deaths in the state. The state government has taken over a total of 19,114 beds in these private institutions. 17,111 are non-ICU beds, while 1,286 are ICU beds and 717 isolation beds these hospitals will help the government with.

9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: India reports 540 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours and 17 deaths

8.54 am: Coronavirus global news: New York doctors shocked at the speed of death in the city

Doctors and nurses in New York, US, say the COVID-19 infection is not only affecting thte elderly or patients with underlying health conditions, the young and healthy too are getting infected by the deadly virus. Diana Torres, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York has said that the patients appear fine one minute but become unresponsive knocking the death's door the next. She added that the doctors and nurses have been left shocked the speed of the deaths in the city. New York is the epicentre of novel coronavirus pandemic in the US. The virus has infected over 4,15,000 people in the city.

8.44 am: Coronavirus updates: Man assaults 2 women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital; accuses them of spreading COVID-19

A 42-year-old man assaulted two women resident doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi when they stepped out of their homes in their neighbourhood to buy groceries. The man attacked the women, blaming them of spreading coronavirus in the Gautam Nagar area although the doctors are not COVID-19 duty. The Hauz Khas police arrested the accused and registered a case against the man on the complaint of a 29-year-old resident doctor, who is a Gautam Nagar resident.

8.30 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

Jharkhand has reported its first COVID-19 death in Bokaro. A 65-year-old man from Sadam Bokaro died of the respiratory infection on Wednesday. A total of five people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus from Bokaro. The first case was that of a woman with travel history to Bangladesh, with three others from the same family testing positive later. Ranchi has a total of seven positive cases.

8.15 am: Coronavirus live: US reports over 2,000 deaths in a day

Over 2,000 people have died in the United States for the second day in a row, as per the Johns Hopkins University tally on Wednesday. Nearly, 14,000 people already passed away in the US crossing the numbers in Spain which has so far reported 14,555 deaths. Meanwhile, the US is yet to cross Italy's figures, which is the worst-affected country in Europe recording around 17,000 deaths.

8.00 am: Delhi coronavirus news

30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS, Delhi have been asked to isolate themselves after a 72-year-old man who visited the Hospital with neurological problem tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has been transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated novel coronavirus hospital. Meanwhile, contact tracing of these health workers has been initiated.

7.45 am: Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for supplying hydroxychloroquine to United States

Donald Trump on Wednesday praised PM Modi for allowing the supply of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. Thanking the prime minister, Trump said that US will remember this favour.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

