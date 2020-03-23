Coronavirus in Pune: 16 cases reported; city under lockdown

Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus-hit state in this country and Pune is one of the worst hit cities. It has reported 16 cases so far and the district combined with Pimpri - Chinchwad has reported 28 cases.

The state reported 15 new cases today taking the tally to 89. Of those, one was from Pune. Yesterday too, the state reported 10 new cases in a single day, out of which four were from Pune. The other six were from Mumbai.

The four new cases on Sunday were relatives of a 41-year-old woman in Pune who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The woman had no history of foreign travel but attended a wedding in Navi Mumbai on March 3.

She was the first domestic case of the virus in the city. All other cases in Pune prior to her have been reported in people who had a travel history to US, Dubai and Europe.

The first coronavirus case in Maharashtra was from Pune, where a couple, returning from Dubai tested positive for the virus. The very next day three more people who were in contact with the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had extended the Janata Curfew from 9 PM last night to 5 AM to day morning. The Janata Curfew was an imitative by the central government to help inculcate the practice of social distancing among citizens.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has imposed Section 144 across the state effective today to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Pune has yet to report a coronavirus death, while Mumbai has reported two out of the total seven in the country.

The total tally of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in India is at 415 according to the Health Ministry website.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Lockdown in 75 districts; trains, metros, interstate-state bus services shut till March 31

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31