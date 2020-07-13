Coronavirus: India records highest single-day jump of 28,701 cases; cases surge to 8.78 lakh

India, on Monday, reported 28,701 coronavirus cases in just 24 hours, pushing the tally to 8,78,274, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 new fatalities on Monday.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the data showed. Around 63 per cent of patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. During the last 24 hours, 18,850 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

Of the 23,174 deaths reported till 8 am, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 10,289 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,371 deaths, Gujarat with 2,045, Tamil Nadu with 1,966, Uttar Pradesh with 934, West Bengal with 934, Madhya Pradesh with 653, Rajasthan with 510 and Karnataka with 684 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 356 in Telangana, 301 in Haryana, 328 in Andhra Pradesh, 199 in Punjab, 199 in Jammu and Kashmir, 143 in Bihar, 47 in Uttarakhand, 64 in Odisha and 31 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 30 deaths, Assam 35, Chhattisgarh 19, Puducherry 18, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa 14, Chandigarh 8, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya two each, Ladakh has reported one fatality, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths were due to comorbidities, the health ministry data added.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,54,427 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,38,470, Delhi at 1,12,494, Gujarat at 41,820, Uttar Pradesh at 36,476, Telangana at 34,671, West Bengal at 30,013 and Karnataka at 38,843, according to the ministry's data.

Coronavirus tally has surpassed 20,000 cases in Haryana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Odisha, the tally has crossed 10,000. In Punjab and Kerala, more than 5,000 COVID cases have been identified, so far.

States and Union Territories which have reported below 500 COVID cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Here are state-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -163

Andhra Pradesh- 29,168

Arunachal Pradesh -359

Assam- 16,071

Bihar-16,642

Chandigarh-559

Chhattisgarh-4,059

Dadra Nagar Haveli-479

Delhi-1,12,494

Goa-2,453

Gujarat- 41,820

Haryana- 21,240

Himachal Pradesh-1,213

Jammu and Kashmir-10,513

Jharkhand- 3,756

Karnataka-38,843

Kerala- 7,873

Ladakh-1,086

Madhya Pradesh-17,632

Maharashtra-2,54,427

Manipur-1,609

Meghalaya-306

Mizoram-231

Nagaland-774

Odisha-13,121

Puducherry-1,418

Punjab-7,821

Rajasthan-24,392

Sikkim-153

Tamil Nadu-1,38,470

Telengana-34,671

Tripura-2,054

Uttar Pradesh-36,476

Uttarakhand-3,537

West Bengal- 30,013

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Thailand plans trials for potential candidate in November

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Early detection has led to low death rates in India, says Harsh Vardhan