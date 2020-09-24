Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 cases cross 57 lakh, death toll climbs to 91,149

India's coronavirus cases have crossed 57 lakh-mark on Thursday after a spike of 86,508 new cases in just 24 hours. India's COVID-19 infection cases crossed 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

Death toll due to coronavirus has surged to 91,149 after 1,129 fatalities were reported in one day.

According to the union health ministry data, India has registered a total of 46,74,988 recoveries, whereas the active caseload stands at 9,66,382.

The health ministry added that new recoveries in the country have been exceeding new cases for five consecutive days now.





Of the total 91,149 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum -- 33,886, followed by 9,010 in Tamil Nadu, 8,266 in Karnataka, 5,087 in Delhi, 5,506 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,299 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,544 in West Bengal, 3,367 in Gujarat and 2,990 in Punjab.

So far, 2,077 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,282 in Rajasthan, 1,070 in Telangana, 1,233 in Haryana, 1,062 in Jammu and Kashmir, 874 in Bihar, 736 in Odisha, 648 in Jharkhand, 728 in Chhattisgarh, 597 in Assam, 592 in Kerala and 529 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 481 fatalities, Goa 376, Tripura 260, Chandigarh 140, Himachal Pradesh 140, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 52, Manipur 62, Ladakh 51, Meghalaya 42, Nagaland 16, Arunachal Pradesh 14, Sikkim 30 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases: