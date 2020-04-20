Coronavirus lockdown: Hilton partners with Zomato, Swiggy for food deliveries

Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, has partnered with top food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy for home delivery of its signature dishes to customers, following a safe and contactless delivery practice. Currently, six Hilton properties are operational for food delivery via Zomato and Swiggy including Conrad Bangalore, Conrad Pune, Hilton Garden Inn Gurgaon, Hilton Chennai, DoubleTree Ahmedabad, and Hilton Mumbai.

Prashant Kulkarni, Food & Beverage Director, Hilton India, "We have been receiving frequent calls from our regular customers who are currently unable to visit their favourite F&B outlets at Hilton hotels, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After careful deliberation and taking into account feedback from our customers, we are pleased to launch our food delivery service featuring Hilton's signature dishes."

Hotel's select delivery menu across cities features the top 20 signature dishes from the most popular F&B outlets of Hilton Hotels in those cities, at special delivery prices. Hilton claims to have always followed stringent hygiene protocols, and due to the outbreak of COVID-19, is taking all necessary precautions to ensure utmost safety in the delivery of food to its customers. These include regular staff health check-ups and ensuring that everyone wears face masks, gloves, caps, and uses sanitisers. The hotel also has stringent quality check procedures in place for the delivery staff, including temperature checks, sanitisation of vehicles and cleanliness checks, in addition to the use of masks and gloves. For packaging, Hilton will be using biodegradable plastic, paper, and cardboard.

In addition to offering these signature dishes from its most popular F&B outlets via Zomato and Swiggy; Hilton will also be offering a curated delivery service for private parties and gatherings. Deliveries under this service will be done by Hilton's staff using company-owned vehicles. Between both these services, Hilton claims to cater to the regular F&B guests, while also allowing many other customers to try signature Hilton dishes at home, at special delivery prices.

Hilton's curated delivery service will be initially launched in Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Trivandrum. Hilton has also reached out to its regular guests via personalised communication to inform them about the curated delivery service and has received a very encouraging initial response, including orders for special occasions. The group plans to soon expand this service to 9-10 properties across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai and Trivandrum.