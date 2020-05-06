Coronavirus lockdown: Noida, Gurugram issue new safety guidelines for private firms

The district authorities of Gurugram and Noida have issued detailed guidelines to private companies who are planning to open their offices during phase 3 of the lockdown, which started on May 4.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines allowed private offices to operate with up to 33 per cent strength .

Now, the local authorities' guidelines mandate firms to strictly follow social-distancing protocol, especially in the offices' lifts. Besides, companies must provide health insurance to workers and random testing for coronavirus be done on a frequent basis.

The companies have also been advised to keep at least an hour's gap between two shifts.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: Haryana, Telangana re-open liquor stores; country's cases near 50,000

In Noida, which lies in the "red zone" the local administration has prohibited employees who live outside Noida to come to offices.

In office meetings, employees should sit at least at a distance of six feet from each other, the Noida administration added in the new guidelines.

As of May 4, Noida has total 36 containment zones. Thirteen people, including two health workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total number in the district to 192, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Number of cured patients have risen to 109 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Noida till May 5.

Containment zones of GBN as shown below. Specific boundaries have been demarcated on the ground inside the following locations by police/admin based on -contact tracing -geographical spread -enforceability -other admin. factors. They shall be reviewed from time to time pic.twitter.com/eQNWYZ00B7 - DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 4, 2020

On the other hand, Gurugram, on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. Gurugram district is one of the worst-affected by the pandemic in Haryana. The total COVID-19 active cases are 548 in Haryana while those discharged are 256. The state has reported six COVID-19-related deaths.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Also read: Aarogya Setu app responds to hacker Elliot Alderson's privacy concerns; says no data at risk

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Karnataka sells Rs 197 crore of liquor on Day 2