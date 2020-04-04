Coronavirus outbreak: Four positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Dharavi, Mumbai, on Saturday. A 30- year old female with no prior-travel history has been tested positive. The woman is a resident of Baliga Nagar where the first positive case was found. She is not related to the 56-year old who died earlier. Her contact history is being traced. Another 48-year old male patient has been tested positive in Mukund Nagar, Dharavi. He has been since admitted to Sion Hospital and his contact tracing is in process. All high-risk contacts of the patient will be tested and symptomatic patients will be shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Sports complex at Dharavi.

Meanwhile, the close contacts of the 56-year old patient who earlier passed away including his wife, daughters, and son have tested negative. However, one more positive patient was found in the same society. A health camp has been set up at Baliga Nagar. Both Baliga Nagar and Mukund Nagar have since been sealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the citizens of the country via video message and urged them to keep their spirits high amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, the prime minister interacted with the chief ministers of various states and discussed the measures taken by the central government. India's GDP growth rate could be lower than expected in FY21 if COVID-19 spreads further, a report by KPMG India said. India's growth may fall below 3 per cent if the virus spreads further in India and lockdown sees an extension, the report added.

