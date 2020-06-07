Coronavirus outbreak: Labour Ministry's 11 employees test positive, says report

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, 11 employees of the Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested positive. It comes after two employees were found positive last week, leading to closure of Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry for two days on June 4 and 5 for sanitisation. "A joint secretary, a steno, a principal private secretary, a private secretary, six multi task assistants and a driver have been tested COVID-19 positive in the Ministry of Labour and Employment," news agency PTI reported citing an unidentified source.

According to the same report, the labour secretary Heeralal Samariya and an additional secretary have been found to have coronavirus negative in initial testing.

Shram Shakti Bhawan is expected to open on Monday after following standard operating procedures. The government last Wednesday ordered sealing of Shram Shakti Bhawan for two days.

Subsequently, the building, which also houses power and Jal Shakti ministries, was sealed on Wednesday evening for thorough sanitisation of the ministry's office and common areas.

All employees working in the building were asked to work from home on Thursday and Friday.

The closure of the building for two days was part of standard operating procedure for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the SOP, if two or more than two employees are found COVID-19 positive then the entire building housing the ministry or department is sealed for sanitisation.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers released by the Health Ministry showed that the total number of confirmed cases in India currently stands at 2,46,628.

(With PTI inputs)

