Coronavirus outbreak: Noida relaxes containment zone guidelines

The authorities in Noida have relaxed the guidelines regarding the containment zones in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. According to the fresh order issued, containment activities in all the containment zones in Noida would end 21 days after the date of sampling of the latest coronavirus case. The authorities have also 'removed sealing' of these containment zones.

The authorities have excluded many residential areas from the containment zones and after 21 days if any infected patient's report comes negative there will be no sealing in the area, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

He earlier released a list of new containment zones late on Thursday. The number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Budh Nagar stand at 238 so far.

India's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 81,970 on Friday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 51,401 active cases, and 2,649 deaths. Maharashtra tops the list with 27,524 confirmed cases, along with 1,019 deaths. May 15 is the last day for states to send their suggestions regarding lockdown extension post May 17 to the Centre.

Meanwhile, the global death toll has soared past the 3.01 lakh mark while over 4.4 million people have been infected with the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. China has reported 15 new cases, including 11 asymptomatic ones, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 82,933, health authorities said on Friday. According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), four new confirmed coronavirus cases, all locally transmitted from Jilin province, were reported on Thursday.

