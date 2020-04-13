India coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: List of states where lockdown is extended beyond April 30

Seven states of the country till now have announced that they will be extending the lockdown beyond April 14 in their respective areas. The 21-day nation-wide lockdown that was initiated on March 25 will end on April 14.

Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are states were the lockdown won't be ending on April 14 but will go on till April 30. While in Punjab the lockdown will go on till May 1.

Most Chief Ministers had suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their video conference last week that the nation-wide lockdown should be extended by two weeks.

PM Modi said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extending the lockdown for two weeks.

Odisha

Odisha was the first state to announce the extension of the lockdown till April 30. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the decision on April 9. He had also said that the schools in the state would be closed till June 17.

Punjab

A day later, on April 10, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also announced that the lockdown in Punjab has been extended for two weeks and would end on May 1.

Maharashtra

Soon after the interaction with all other CMs and PM, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced that the lockdown would be extended till April 30. Thackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while it needs to be strictly implemented in others. Maharashtra Health Minister Rakesh Tope even suggested that the lockdown be extended beyond April if norms are flouted.

Telangana and West Bengal

On April 11, CMs of Telangana and West Bengal both announced that they would be extending the lockdown in their respective states to curb the spread of coronavirus. Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao said that there is a possibility of lifting the lockdown after April 30 in a phased manner if things improved. In West Bengal, all educational institutes have been shut till June 10.

Karnataka

Karnataka also on Saturday announced that it will be extending the lockdown for at least two more weeks.

Tamil Nadu

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till April 30.

India has reported 7,987 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 13), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 308. As many as 856 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

