Coronavirus India Live Updates: After PM Modi's order, ministers resume work from office; tally at 7,987

India Coronavirus live Updates: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, all ministers and officials above Joint Secretary rank resumed work from Monday (April 14) to work towards a post-lockdown economic revival. The government is also considering a relaxation in the restrictions for agriculture and industrial sectors in areas least affected by novel coronavirus, if the lockdown is extended. PM Modi is likely to announce lockdown extension as has been repeatedly demanded by the states amid increasing cases of novel coronavirus across India. The Centre is also mulling easing some curbs during the likely extended period beyond April 14. Meanwhile, along with the extension the lockdown duration, Modi government will run special train and bus services for agricultural labour and farm industry workers. Special package is being worked out for the labourers working during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 threat. Essential industrial sectors would also be opened for ensuring that the key economic sectors are also kept running.

The total number of active novel coronavirus cases have risen by 620, while 35 more people died across country in the past 24 hours. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 7,987. Whereas, the death toll is at 308. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 1,985 confirmed with 149 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi follow suit with virus cases crossing the 1,000-mark. Where, Tamil Nadu's tally stands at 1,043 and 11 deaths, Delhi's confirmed novel coronavirus cases have jumped to 1,154 with death toll at 24.

11.21 am: Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown news

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through Maharashtra government is mulling to distribute hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to slum residents who are at the highest risk of contracting novel coronavirus infection. Dharavi has so far reported 47 COVID-19 cases.

11.16 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: Morani sisters test COVID-19 negative, discharged

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani have been tested negative for novel coronavirus infection and have been discharged from hospital.

11.11 am: lockdown in Mumbai: 4 new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi; total at 47

4 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 1 death, were reported from Mumbai's Dharavi on Monday. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the slum stands at 47 now. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in Dharavi have risen to 5.

11.05 am: Jharkhand coronavirus lockdown news

2 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday. With this the total number of cases in Jharkhand have risen to 19.

11.00 am: Coronavirus cases live: Japan PM Shinzo Abe criticised for 'stay home' tweet

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has drawn flak from netizens after his "stay home" message he tweeted on Sunday. People reacted angrily on social media with netizens calling him insensitive to people who cannot rest at home due to the government's social distancing steps.

10.54 am: China coronavirus news

China on Monday reported 108 fresh COVID-9 cases for the first time in recent weeks. Two more people passed away in the central Hubei Province, which is the epicentre of novel coronavirus. This has taken the death toll in China to 3,341, health officials said.

10.51 am: Rajasthan coronavirus lockdown news

Rajasthan recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with 10 cases from Bharatpur and 1 from Banswara. With this the total number of positive cases in the state have risen to 815, according to Rajasthan Health Department.

10.47 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: 44 Indian evacuees from Iran return to Srinagar

44 Indians who were isolated at the Indian Navy's facility at Ghatkopar, Mumbai have gone back to their homes in Srinagar after completing 30 days at the facility and testing negative for novel coronavirus. They were isolated at the facility on March 13.

10.38 am: lockdown in Karnataka news

Karnataka government will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss opening retail liquor shop outlets. The decision will be taken following a discussion with the excise department and other cabinet members. However, this will not include pubs, clubs and restaurants. The state government is bearing a loss of Rs 1,800 crore because of the liquor ban due to lockdown situation.

10.25 am: Delhi lockdown news: Zakir Nagar declared a containment zone

Zakir Nagar's street No 18 has been declared a COVID-19 'containment zone' and the rest of the area as 'buffer zone' after novel coronavirus cases were found here. The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi now stand at 1,154 with 34 deaths, according to latest data by the Health Ministry.

Delhi: Street no. 18 of Zakir Nagar has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone' and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone' after positive cases were found here. Total number of positive cases in Delhi is 1154, death toll 24 pic.twitter.com/9vKPCBOHlT - ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

10.14 am: Delhi coronavirus news: Kejriwal govt begins massive disinfection drive in the capital

Delhi government has begun a massive disinfection drive in the capital with Japanese machines being used to spray disinfectant chemical in residential areas. 10 Japanese machines and 50 other machines are being used across Delhi. The disinfection drive has begun from Rajendra Nagar. Meanwhile, the government has already declared 43 hotspots of COVID-19 positive places to carry out its Operation SHIELD as Delhi is being divided into red and orange zones.

10.06 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan's internationally acclaimed music group, Dhoad currently stranded in France due to lockdown in the country has come up with a corona song. The lyrics are 'Corona jaao ji, na aao mahaare desh'.

10.03 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 815 on Monday with Jaipur with 341 cases. 11 more novel coronavirus cases have been reported from (10) Bharatpur and (1) from Banswara.

9.52 am: Coronaviurs cases live: Active COVID-19 tally nears 8,000; toll crosses 300-mark

9.46 am: Mumbai coronavirus news: 4 new cases, one death reported in Dharavi

4 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death have been reported from Dharavi on Sunday. Here are the latest updates from Asia's biggest slum:

Total cases Dharavi- 47 (5 dead)

Dr baliga nagar - 5 (2 dead)

Vaibhav appts -2

Mukund nagar 9.

Madina Nagar -2.

Dhanwada chawl -1.

Muslim nagar - 5.

Social nagar - 6. (1 dead)

Janata Society - 5 (1 new)

Kaylanwadi- 2. (1 dead)

PMGP colony-1

Murugan Chawl- 1

Rajiv Gandhi chawl- 1

Shashtri nagar (kela Bakhar)-4

Nehru Chawl - 1 new (dead)

Indira chawl - 1 new

Gulmohar Chawl- 1 new

9.32 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: DGCA permits use of passenger aircraft for cargo operations

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its revised circular (April 11) has allowed the used of passenger aircraft to carry out cargo operations during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

9.22 am: Delhi coronavirus news

A 56-year-old assistant-sub inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, police said on Sunday. The ASI is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Okhla Phase-1, the police added. The cop is the third policeman in Delhi who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive.

9.15 am: West Bengal coronavirus news

The Ministry of Home Affairs has pulled up the West Bengal government for not implementing the lockdown in the areas of Murshidabad and Siliguri. This the same district where hundreds of people had assembled last week to offer Friday prayers in a local mosque.

9.00 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Active COVID-19 cases rise by 620 in past 24 hours

The total number of active novel coronavirus cases have risen by 620, while 35 more people died across country in the past 24 hours. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 7,987. Whereas, the death toll is at 308. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 1,985 confirmed with 149 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi follow suit with virus cases crossing the 1,000-mark. Where, Tamil Nadu's tally stands at 1,043 and 11 deaths, Delhi's confirmed novel coronavirus cases have jumped to 1,154 with death toll at 24.

8.50 am: Coronavirus news live update: 59 Indians infected in Singapore

The 233 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday included 59 Indians working in the island country. With this the total number of novel coronavirus patients in the Singapore now stand at 2,532, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

8.46 am: Delhi coronavirus hotspots

Delhi government has declared the Bengali Market-Babar Road area as well as adjoining areas of Todarmal Road as COVID-19 containment zones. Delhi Police has said that the doctors, NDMC sanitation workers and people delivering essential commodities are permitted in the area. Meanwhile, the government has added 10 new zones to the hotspots list in Delhi, which now stand at 43.

Delhi: Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, have been declared COVID19 'containment zones' by Delhi Government; Police says, "doctors, NDMC sanitation workers, persons delivering essential commodities are allowed in the area". pic.twitter.com/gMbral7Ilc - ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.40 am: Coronavirus updates live: US records 1,514 deaths in 24 hours, toll crosses 22,000

The United States recorded 1,514 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has surpassed the 22,000-mark, making the US the worst-affected country in the world. Italy deaths are also nearing 20,000.

8.30 am: Telangana coronavirus news: State govt extends lockdown

Telangana government has extended the lockdown till April 30 amid increasing cases of COVID-19. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state cabinet took the decision which will be implemented in a tough manner. Other states that have extended the nationwide lockdown are Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Meanwhile, other states are awaiting Centre's decision on the likely extension which seems like a given certainty to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.

8.15 am: Coronavirus cases live: Centre mulls lockdown extension beyond April 14

Along with the extension the lockdown duration, Modi government will run special train and bus services for agricultural labour and farm industry workers. Special package is being worked out for the labourers working during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 threat. Essential industrial sectors would also be opened for ensuring that the key economic sectors are also kept running. PM Modi has directed all ministers and officials above Joint Secretary rank to resume work from Monday (April 14) to work towards a post-lockdown economic revival.

8.00 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: India's active COVID-19 cases at 7,409, death toll rise to 273

