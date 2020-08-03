Coronavirus update: 52,972 cases, 771 deaths reported in 24 hrs; tally rises to 18 lakh

India, on Monday, registered 52,972 positive cases of coronavirus and 771 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, India's case tally has risen to 18 lakh. According to the health ministry data at 8 am, the country has 5,79,357 active cases and 38,135 deaths. So far, 11,86,203 people have got cured of the virus.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stated that COVID-19 tests have crossed 2 crore.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 4,41,228 with 9,509 fresh cases. The state's fatalities are up by 260 to 15,576. Uttar Pradesh coronavirus tally has reached 92,921 with 3,853 more cases. The state has recorded 1,730 fatalities till now.

National capital Delhi has recorded 961 fresh coronavirus cases. Its tally has risen to 1,37,677. Besides, Delhi has started monthly serological survey. The ongoing survey will finish by August 7.

In West Bengal, coronavirus tally has climbed to 75,516. The state reported 2,739 fresh cases and 49 deaths since yesterday morning.

With 1,101 new cases, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 63,575. The death toll has risen to 2,487.

With 8,555 fresh COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh's case tally has risen to 1,58,764. However, a total of 6,272 patients have recovered in the state.

Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -484

Andhra Pradesh- 74,404

Arunachal Pradesh -699

Assam- 10,415

Bihar-20,306

Chandigarh-400

Chhattisgarh-2,482

Dadra Nagar Haveli-416

Delhi-10,356

Goa-1,809

Gujarat- 14,572

Haryana- 6,396

Himachal Pradesh-1,130

Jammu and Kashmir-7,893

Jharkhand-7,723

Karnataka-74,598

Kerala- 11,366

Ladakh-351

Madhya Pradesh-9,099

Maharashtra-1,48,843

Manipur-1,087

Meghalaya-605

Mizoram-224

Nagaland-1,282

Odisha-12,761

Puducherry-1,445

Punjab-5,964

Rajasthan-12,391

Sikkim-368

Tamil Nadu-56,998

Telengana-18,547

Tripura-1,742

Uttar Pradesh-28,487

Uttarakhand-3,070

West Bengal-21,108

