Coronavirus in India: Deaths cross 50,000; 941 die in a day

India's death toll due to coronavirus infection has crossed 50,000 mark on Monday. As per the Union Health Ministry data, COVID-19 related fatalities in India have climbed to 50,931 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. Coronavirus cases have increased to 26,47,664 with a spike of 57,982 cases on Monday.

The total number of recoveries rose to 19,19,843 pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had been reported over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.

There are 6,76,900 active cases of coronavirus in the country presently which comprise 25.56 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed 20-lakh cases on August 7.

According to the ICMR, more than three crore samples have been tested up to August 16 with 7,31,697 samples being tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the US has surpassed 1,70,000 coronavirus deaths till Sunday, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. US' COVID-19 cases have exceeded 5.4 million.

On the other hand, Brazil--the second-most worst affected country from COVID-19--registered 23,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Brazil now has 33,40,197 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll stands at 1,07,852.

Meanwhile, in India, coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra has breached the 20,000-mark after 288 patients succumbed to the infection. The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865. The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037.

Bihar's coronavirus case tally has risen to 1.04 lakh as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection. With 22 fresh fatalities, the state's death toll has pushed to 537 as of now.

Over 7,000 fresh coronavirus cases and 124 deaths took the tally to 2.27 lakh and the toll to 3,947 in Karnataka in the past 24 hours.

West Bengal reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1,16,498.

Odisha saw the biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 2,924 persons testing positive pushing the tally to 60,050. The state's death toll stands at 343.

Assam's COVID-19 caseload shot up to 76,875 as 1,317 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus deaths to 189.

Fourteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan taking the state's death toll to 876, while the highest single-day spike of 1,317 cases pushed the caseload to 61,296.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose by 1,120 to 78,783. With 20 more patients succumbing to the infection, including eight in Surat, the cumulative toll went up to 2,787 in the state.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -1,154

Andhra Pradesh- 88,138

Arunachal Pradesh -882

Assam- 22,090

Bihar-32,591

Chandigarh-863

Chhattisgarh-4,807

Dadra Nagar Haveli-457

Delhi-11,489

Goa-3,753

Gujarat- 14,241

Haryana- 6,943

Himachal Pradesh-1,342

Jammu and Kashmir-6,818

Jharkhand-8,137

Karnataka-81,284

Kerala- 14,944

Ladakh-592

Madhya Pradesh-9,986

Maharashtra-1,56,719

Manipur-1,939

Meghalaya-690

Mizoram-421

Nagaland-2,011

Odisha-16,066

Puducherry-3,024

Punjab-10,407

Rajasthan-13,863

Sikkim-486

Tamil Nadu-54,213

Telengana-22,542

Tripura-1,855

Uttar Pradesh-51,437

Uttarakhand-4,041

West Bengal-27,219

Also read: India's forex reserves climb to record $538.19 billion in week ended August 7

Also read: US set to witness worst fall as COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,70,000