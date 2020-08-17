Coronavirus in India: Deaths cross 50,000; 941 die in a day

India's death toll due to coronavirus infection has crossed 50,000 mark on Monday. As per the Union Health Ministry data, COVID-19 related fatalities in India have climbed to 50,931 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. Coronavirus cases have increased to 26,47,664 with a spike of 57,982 cases on Monday.
The total number of recoveries rose to 19,19,843 pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
India had been reported over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.
There are 6,76,900 active cases of coronavirus in the country presently which comprise 25.56 per cent of the total caseload in the country.
India had crossed 20-lakh cases on August 7.
According to the ICMR, more than three crore samples have been tested up to August 16 with 7,31,697 samples being tested on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the US has surpassed 1,70,000 coronavirus deaths till Sunday, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. US' COVID-19 cases have exceeded 5.4 million.
On the other hand, Brazil--the second-most worst affected country from COVID-19--registered 23,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Brazil now has 33,40,197 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll stands at 1,07,852.
Meanwhile, in India, coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra has breached the 20,000-mark after 288 patients succumbed to the infection. The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865. The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037.
Bihar's coronavirus case tally has risen to 1.04 lakh as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection. With 22 fresh fatalities, the state's death toll has pushed to 537 as of now.
Over 7,000 fresh coronavirus cases and 124 deaths took the tally to 2.27 lakh and the toll to 3,947 in Karnataka in the past 24 hours.
West Bengal reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1,16,498.
Odisha saw the biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 2,924 persons testing positive pushing the tally to 60,050. The state's death toll stands at 343.
Assam's COVID-19 caseload shot up to 76,875 as 1,317 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus deaths to 189.
Fourteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan taking the state's death toll to 876, while the highest single-day spike of 1,317 cases pushed the caseload to 61,296.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose by 1,120 to 78,783. With 20 more patients succumbing to the infection, including eight in Surat, the cumulative toll went up to 2,787 in the state.
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -1,154
Andhra Pradesh- 88,138
Arunachal Pradesh -882
Assam- 22,090
Bihar-32,591
Chandigarh-863
Chhattisgarh-4,807
Dadra Nagar Haveli-457
Delhi-11,489
Goa-3,753
Gujarat- 14,241
Haryana- 6,943
Himachal Pradesh-1,342
Jammu and Kashmir-6,818
Jharkhand-8,137
Karnataka-81,284
Kerala- 14,944
Ladakh-592
Madhya Pradesh-9,986
Maharashtra-1,56,719
Manipur-1,939
Meghalaya-690
Mizoram-421
Nagaland-2,011
Odisha-16,066
Puducherry-3,024
Punjab-10,407
Rajasthan-13,863
Sikkim-486
Tamil Nadu-54,213
Telengana-22,542
Tripura-1,855
Uttar Pradesh-51,437
Uttarakhand-4,041
West Bengal-27,219
Also read: India's forex reserves climb to record $538.19 billion in week ended August 7
Also read: US set to witness worst fall as COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,70,000