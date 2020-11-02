Coronavirus update: India's recovery rate improves to 91.6%; active cases below 6 lakh

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 82,29,313 on Monday. However, the number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country to date. While the number of patients who recovered from the COVID-19 infection has surged to 75,44,798, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday said.

The national recovery rate has improved to 91.68 per cent, while the active cases comprise 6.83 per cent of total caseload. Seventeen states and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than the national average, the health ministry informed.

Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new recovered cases with more than 7,000 single day recoveries. Both Delhi and West Bengal have added over 4,000 new recoveries, the ministry said.

So far, 1,22,607 people have died from coronavirus in India, with 496 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Total 21 states and UTs have reported deaths per million lower than the national average, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1, with 8,55,800 samples tested on Sunday alone.

Also read: Reliance Industries share falls below Rs 2,000 post Q2 earnings: Time to buy, sell or hold the stock?

Also read: Second innings! Aditya Puri joins Carlyle Group as senior adviser in Asia