Coronavirus update: India reports over 8,000 single-day cases for 4 consecutive days

India, on Wednesday, recorded single-day spike of 8,909 new coronavirus cases and 217 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With this India's COVID cases tally has shot up to 2,07,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths.

India is world's 7th worst-affected nation from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at top with 1,831,821 cases, followed by Brazil (555,383); Russia (423,186); UK (279,392); Spain (239,932); and Italy (233,515).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state from coronavirus with 72,300 cases, which includes-38,502 active cases, 31,333 cure/ discharged, and 2,465 deaths.

Following suit, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 24,586 and 22,132 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 197 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. Whereas Delhi's death toll stands at 556.

Coronavirus patient tally is also surging in Gujarat, where a total of 17,617 cases have been reported so far. Gujarat has reported 1,092 deaths due to coronavirus.

In Rajasthan, coronavirus cases have surged to 9,373; in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 8,420, and in Uttar Pradesh 8,361. A total of 364 people have died due to COVID-19 in MP 334, in Rajasthan 203, and in UP 335.

Coronavirus cases have also climbed in West Bengal to 6,168, with 3,423 active cases and 335 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have registered 3,898 and 4,155 COVID cases, respectively, as per the health ministry data.

State-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -33 Andhra Pradesh- 3,898 Arunachal Pradesh - 22 Assam- 1,513 Bihar-4,155 Chandigarh-301 Chhattisgarh-564 Dadar Nagar Haveli-4 Delhi-22,132 Goa-79 Gujarat- 17,617 Haryana- 2,652 Himachal Pradesh-345 Jammu and Kashmir- 2,718 Jharkhand- 712 Karnataka-3,796 Kerala- 1,412 Ladakh-81 Madhya Pradesh-8,420 Maharashtra-72,300 Manipur-89 Meghalaya-27 Mizoram-13 Nagaland-49 Odisha-2,245 Puducherry-82 Punjab-2,342 Rajasthan-9,373 Sikkim-1 Tamil Nadu-24,586 Telengana-2,891 Tripura-468 Uttar Pradesh-8,361 Uttarakhand-1,043 West Bengal- 6,168

