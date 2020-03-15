Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Total number jumps to 107; Maharashtra tops with 31 confirmed cases

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: The Ministry of Family and Health Welfare has said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has surged to 107, including 17 foreign nationals, as on March 15 (12 PM). The deadly virus has spread across 12 states of the country. Of these, 9 patients have recovered while the deadly virus claimed lives of two elderly patients -- a 76-year-old Karnataka man and 68-year-old women from Delhi. Globally, the death toll has touched 5,760. China, from where the virus spread throughout the world, has reported total 80,824 confirmed cases, including 3,189 deaths. Around 65,541 people have also recovered. In Italy, the number of deaths has grown to 1,441 with 21,157 total cases. The death toll in Spain and Iran has touched 183 and 611, respectively. COVID-19 or coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and a large number of Indian stranded in the affected countries are being evacuated by the govemment.

12.40 AM: Total number of cases spikes to 107

Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVIDã¼19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM) #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/O9OupPUUjJ â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

12.37 PM: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to join the leaders of SAARC nations via a video-conference today at 5 pm to discuss a roadmap to fight COVID-19.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to join the leaders of SAARC nations via a video-conference today at 5 pm to discuss a roadmap to fight #COVID19. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/IOBhwi7PnV â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

12.30 AM: Andaman and Nicobar Islands shut tourism activities

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administrations have decided to shut down tourism activities from March 17 till March 26. All tourists are advised to refrain from travelling to the islands from midnight till March 26, say a notification.

12.16 PM: UK national tests positive at Kochi airport

Total 19 passengers were offloaded at Kochi airport after a United Kingdom national was tested positive for coronavirus, reported The Times of India. He, along with 19 others, had gone for a holiday vacation in Munnar, Kerala. Speculations are rife that the authorities may shut down the airport in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

12.00 PM: China reports 10 new deaths due to coronavirus

China on Sunday reported 10 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,199, while the imported cases rose to 111 amid sharp decline in the number of domestic cases. China's National Health Commissions (NHC) said 20 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 10 deaths were reported from all over the country on Saturday. -- PTI

11.45 AM: FPIs withdraw Rs 37,976 cr from Indian markets amid coronavirus fears

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a whopping Rs 37,976 crore on a net basis from the Indian markets in March so far amid the coronavirus pandemic triggering fears of a global recession. Overseas investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 24,776.36 crore from equities and Rs 13,199.54 crore from the debt segment between Mar 2-13, depositories data showed. - PTI

11.32 AM: Malls closed in Nagpur following the state govt order. Maharashtra has reported 14 cases (oficial figures) of coronavirus so far.

Maharashtra: Malls closed in Nagpur following the state govt order. #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/hDhk0zfphC â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

11.24 AM: Aviation sector hit by coronavirus

Madhav Oza, Director, Blue Star Air Travel Services in Mumbai, says In February, the company saw about 35 per cent fall in international bookings compared to the same period last year.

Madhav Oza, Director, Blue Star Air Travel Services in Mumbai: We began seeing negative impact of #coronavirus in last week of January when customers started cancelling flight bookings for China. In February, we saw about 35% fall in international bookings compared to Feb 2019. pic.twitter.com/3vY9t67wTu â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

11.20 AM: Exams postponed in Karnataka

As a precautionary measure in wake of coronavirus outbreak, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of Classes 7, 8 and 9 till March 31.

11.19 AM: Visuals of students who have been evacuated from Italy

The 218 Indians who landed from Milan, Italy at Delhi airport will be shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla camp. #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/ER6ylfLUCE â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

11.18 AM: Local body polls postponed in AP

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar says it has decided to postpone the local body polls for six weeks in the wake of coronavirus spread. New dates will be announced once the spread of the virus is contained. - ANI

11.13 AM: Delhi Police sets up 2 more quarantine facilities

The Delhi Police has extended quarantine facilities at two training centres at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.

Delhi Police has extended Quarantine Facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.#CoronaVirusUpdate@HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi@CPDelhi â Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 15, 2020

11.05 AM: Mask crunch in Noida, Ghaziabad

Anup Khanna, President of Noida Medical Association, tells ANI that there has been a sudden rise in the demand for masks and hand sanitizers. Many operators say the demand for branded masks and sanitisers has increased manifold in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

11.00 AM: Information for Indian tourists in Italy

Indian tourists stranded at the Rome airport can contact the Indian Embassy at +39-3316142085 or +39-3248390031 for urgently medical assistance.

FOR INDIAN TOURISTS STRANDED AT ROME AIRPORT !!

Pl contact Indian Embassy at +39-3316142085 or +39-3248390031 urgently for medical test tomorrow for COVID NEGATIVE CERTIFICATE.



Pl.note the test results will take minimum 1 week to be received. â India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 14, 2020

10.45 AM: 236 Indians evacuated from Iran

As many as 236 Indian citizens (100 males and 136 females), who were evacuated from Iran have reached Indian Army Quarantine facility established at Jaisalmer on Saturday. They will remain under quarantine for 14 days under professional medical supervision.

10.30 AM: 218 students from Milan land in India

COVID-19 or coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and a large number of Indian stranded in the affected countries are being evacuated by the govemment. As many as 218 Indians, including 211 students from Milan, landed in Delhi today. All of them will be quarantined for 14 days.

218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are!



Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly@cgmilan1@airindiain .@DrSJaishankar â V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 15, 2020

10.15 AM: Passenger movements through borders banned

The government has banned passenger movements through all immigration land check posts located at India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar suspended until further notice. India has also suspended travel to holy shrine Gurdwara Karatarpur Sahib.

All types of passenger movements through all immigration Land Check Posts located at India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar suspended w.e.f. 0000hrs, Mar15, 2020 & at India-Pakistan border w.e.f. 0000hrs, Mar16, 2020, except at the posts below.#COVID19indiapic.twitter.com/YXqNzPKqmW â Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 15, 2020

10.00 AM: Kerala finds solution to mask problem

In light of the shortage of masks, the Kerala government has engaged prisons in the state to manufacture masks. The prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have already handed over the first batch to the state government.