Coronavirus vaccination: People above 45 years can take COVID-19 vaccine from April 1

Starting from April 1, people above 45 years of age (with/without co-morbidities) will be able to take vaccine against coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed on Tuesday. He requested people entitled to get themselves registered to take the COVID19 shot.

The minister, in a press conference, said, " It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated".

Until now, healthline workers, frontline workers, people above 60 years, and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities were eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine shots.

India began its biggest vaccination drive to contain coronavirus on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

So far, 4.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to citizens of India, as per the union health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Centre has revised the time window within which the second dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken. The Centre has extended the gap between the two doses of Covishield to six-to-eight weeks from 28 days. This decision of revised time interval is not applicable to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine.

"In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i e. COVISHIELD , has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by NEGVAC in its 20th meeting during which the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks' interval after 1st dose instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks," the Union Health Ministry said.

