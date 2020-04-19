Coronavirus: WHO thanks Shah Rukh Khan for solidarity in fight against COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Director-General thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for standing in solidarity with the organisation and supporting the Global Citizen and One World: Together At Home programme.

Khan, recently wrote on Twitter, "Health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with Global Citizens and the WHO for One World: Together At Home-a one-night special event on April 18".





Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19https://t.co/GyMtp9MoDp â Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

The televised programme was premiered on April 18 in support of health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO. The One World: Together At Home concert was organised by the Global Citizen movement and the WHO.

Global Citizen organised a televised concert to bring people together with One World: Together At Home. Several artists and celebrities joined forces to celebrate healthcare workers.The Killers, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish were among more than 100 artists who performed from their living rooms.

The eight-hour-long show also featured real-life stories of people who are at the frontline amid the coronavirus crisis.

Written by Andrew Kirk and Melissa Wong, the goal of the programme was to motivate viewers to take action against the coronavirus and support Global Citizen and the WHO's Together at Home campaign. Lady Gaga curated the broadcast. Funds generated from the concert would go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.

The concert was split into two parts, with a six-hour "pre-show" streamed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube; followed by the main two-hour TV broadcast.

The programme began with a montage of people under lockdown hailing the efforts of healthcare workers around the world - from France, Spain, India, the UK, the US and elsewhere.

The show closed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend collaborating to perform The Prayer.

