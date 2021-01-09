COVID--19 cases with mutated strain rise to 90 in India

The number of people in the country who have tested positive for the new mutated COVID-19 strain has reached 90. Madhya Pradesh has reported that one of its citizens tested positive for the new virus strain which was originally discovered in the UK.

The patient is a 39-yeat-old man who had returned to Indore from the United Kingdom last month. He tested positive for the new mutated COVID-19 strain on Friday. Officials have stated that the 39-year-old is asymptomatic.

Earlier on Thursday, three more people tested positive for the new mutated UK variant of the virus in Maharashtra. Till now, 11 such cases have been detected in Maharashtra, which also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Officials have noted that all 11 patients in the state were asymptomatic.

On Wednesday, i.e. January 6, the total number of people who had tested positive for the new UK-variant of the coronavirus was 73. In just three days, this number has reached 90.

The Union Health Ministry had announced 58 cases on Tuesday.

The presence of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has already been detected in several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Also Read: 'Ready to roll out two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, save lives,' said PM Modi

Also read: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro asks PM Modi to expedite shipment of COVID-19 vaccines