COVID-19 pandemic: 7 major countries where Indians are not allowed to travel

With Bhutan and Kenya added to the list, India now has air bubble arrangements with 15 countries. These include the US, UK, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, air bubbles are acting as temporary arrangements between two countries to restore commercial passenger services as the regular international flights remain suspended.

However, there are many countries, some prominent ones, where Indians are still not allowed. India has 66,26,291 coronavirus cases so far.

China

Even as China in late August allowed entry of countries such as Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Indonesia, Singapore, among others, India is not on the list. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,470, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Italy

Italy has so far banned entry of people from high-coronavirus risk countries like the USA, India and Russia. The total number of cases in the country stands at 3,25,329.

Brazil

With a total number of coronavirus cases at 4,915,289, Brazil has banned travel to and from India for high caseloads.

Russia

Russia had grounded most international flights in late March owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, connections with Britain, Turkey, Tanzania, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives, among others have been restored. The country has 12,25,889 coronavirus cases so far.

Spain

Spain has extended its flight ban to various countries including India to prevent the increased spread of coronavirus. Spain has 8,10,807 cases of coronavirus.

South Korea

South Korea is only accepting long-stay visa applications as of now. The total number of cases stand at 24,164 so far.

Australia

The country has recorded 27,149 cases so far. States such as New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia recently agreed to allow more people from permitted countries into hotel quarantine as part of a national cabinet plan to boost the restriction on arrivals to Australia.

