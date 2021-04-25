COVID-19 update: India registers 3.49 lakh cases, 2,767 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 3,49,691 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry update issued on Sunday morning. This is the highest single-day spike in fresh COVID-19 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. India has reported over 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days now.

India also reported 2,767 which is also the highest ever for a 24-hour period during the pandemic. India's COVID-19 death count has now risen to 1,92,311. The 2,767 new fatalities include 676 from Maharashtra, 357 from Delhi, 222 from Uttar Pradesh, 218 from Chhattisgarh, 208 from Karnataka, 152 from Gujarat and 110 from Jharkhand and 104 from Madhya Pradesh.

After adding the fresh cases registered in the past 24 hours, the country's total COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,69,60,172. In the past 24 hours, 2,17,113 COVID-19 infected individuals were discharged. India till now has registered 1,40,85,110 recoveries from COVID-19 infection. The number of active cases in the country is currently at 26,82,751. The active case rate is now at 15.82 per cent.

On the vaccination front, 25,36,612 people got the COVID-19 jab in the past 24 hours. Till now, 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered as part of the nationwide inoculation drive.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. The state has 42,28,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 63,928 people have died in Maharashtra due to COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 count had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2021. The country had passed the 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The nation's COVID-19 tally leapt past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20. It surpassed the 1 crore mark on December 19. On April 19, Indian crossed the grim milestone of 1.5 crore COVID-19 cases.(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also read: Support pours in from countries amid India's devastating second COVID-19 wave

Also read: COVID-19 second wave: Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers at Leh airport

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: India reports over 3.46 lakh cases; 13.83 crore vaccines given so far