COVID-19 vaccination: How to register on Co-WIN portal, Aarogya Setu App

The government has eased the process of registration for eligible beneficiaries in phase 2 of the vaccination against COVID-19. Those above 60 or aged 45-60 with comorbidities are only allowed to take the coronavirus vaccine shots. The Centre has urged people to register on the Co-WIN2.0 portal or Aarogya Setu app to book an appointment for vaccination.

According to the union health ministry, more than 50 lakh people have registered on the Co-WIN portal since Monday, March 1. So, if you want to book a quick appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can book a slot on the Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.

How to register for vaccination on Co-WIN portal:

Step 1: Visit cowin.gov.in or download the Co-WIN app

Step 2: Enter a valid mobile number to receive OTP

Step 3: Once you enter the correct OTP, the "Registration of Vaccination" page appears

Step 4: Enter details: Name, photo ID number, gender, comorbidities, year of birth

Step 5: Now, click on the register option

Step 6: Once registered, a beneficiary can add three more people in "Account details"

Step 7: After filling the account details, click on the schedule appointment button

Step 8: Enter your state, district, block, pin code from the dropdown

Step 9: Search for vaccination centres and select as per your comfort

Step 10: Check time and availability and book the slot

Step 11: Click on 'confirm' and you will receive an "Appointment successful" message

How to register for vaccination on Aarogya Setu:

Step 1: Firstly, download the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone

Step 2: On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'CoWIN' tab

Step 3: Under the CoWIN icon, you will see four options - 'Vaccine Information', 'Vaccination', 'Vaccination Certificate', and 'Vaccination Dashboard'. Click on the 'Vaccination' tab and then select the 'Register Now' option

Step 4: Enter your mobile number and then click on 'proceed to verify'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and again select 'proceed to verify'

Step 6: Now, upload a photo ID (govt ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). Also fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth

Step 7: One can also register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

Step 8: On the same page, submit proof of eligibility. Those above 60 are eligible. People age between 45 years to 59 years will have to upload a doctor's certificate as proof of comorbidity

One must keep in mind that appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. For example, for March 3, the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm, and the appointments can be booked any time before that, subject to availability. However, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available.

A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the first dose. The government has also provided facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.

