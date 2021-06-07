COVID-19 vaccine: Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin, says study

A recent preliminary study conducted by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) has revealed that the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine produced more antibodies than the Covaxin jab. The study involved healthcare workers (HCW) who had been administered two doses of either of the two COVID-19 vaccines and were with or without past history of coronavirus infection.

The study has claimed that the seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in individuals who had taken the first shot of Covishield compared to those who take taken a single dose of Covaxin, reports ANI.

The study is still a pre-print is yet to be peer-reviewed ergo it should not be used to guide clinical practice in any way.

The study has noted that both Covishield and Covaxin produce a good response after the two doses have been administered. However, seropositivity rate and median anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipients.

"Amongst the 552 HCW (325 Male, 227 Female), 456 and 96 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. Overall, 79.3 per cent showed seropositivity after the first dose. Responder rate and median (IQR) rise in anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield vs Covaxin recipient (86.8 vs. 43.8 per cent; 61.5 vs 6 AU/ml; both p<0.001)," the study read.

"This ongoing, Pan-India, Cross-sectional, Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) study is being conducted amongst HCW, with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike binding antibody is being assessed quantitatively at four timepoints between 21 days or more after the first dose to 6 months after the second dose," the study added.

The study in its conclusion states that both Covishield and Covaxin have produced a good immune response among the recipients.

"While both vaccines elicited immune response, seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose. Ongoing COVAT study will further enlighten the immune response between two vaccines after the second dose," the study concluded.

