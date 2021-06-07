2 Covid-19 vaccines for kids undergoing trials; supply to improve soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the supply of COVID-19 vaccines will further improve in the coming days. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said currently seven different types of vaccines are being produced in the country, and three vaccines are undergoing advanced trials.

The government has also quickened the process for buying vaccines from companies of other countries to improve the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Modi said.

Referring to Bharat Biotech's undertrial nasal vaccine for COVID-19, the Prime Minister said if the trials are successful, it can significantly boost India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Saying experts have raised concerns on COVID-19 affecting children, Modi said two vaccines are undergoing trials in the country for use in children. He was referring to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

Bharat Biotech has got permission from the Drugs Controller General of India to start clinical trials of Covaxin in children of 2-18 years age group. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila has covered over 800 children in 12-18 years age group under its trials for ZyCoV-D, and plans to start trials in children of 5-12 years age group in the next phase.

The Prime Minister also announced that from June 21, Centre will procure 75 per cent vaccines from manufacturers and provide it free of cost for everyone above the age of 18 years to states.

He also cautioned people against rumours about vaccination, and asked youngsters to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination.

