PM Modi taking COVID-19 vaccine to instil confidence among people, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the coronavirus vaccine when his turn came in. Pradhan wrote on Twitter, "Getting inoculated after our health workers and frontline warriors and only when his turn came proves why he is the #PradhanSevak of the country".

According to Pradhan, PM Modi taking COVID-19 jab will instill confidence among those who are eligible to take the vaccine.





PM Shri @narendramodi always leads by example. Getting inoculated after our health workers & frontline warriors and only when his turn came proves why he is the #PradhanSevak of the country. This will instil confidence in all those who are eligible to take the #Covid19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/DKyo0rNKve â Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 1, 2021

Further, Pradhan said that PM Modi's "proactive leadership ad deft handling of COVID-19 united India like never before". While appreciating the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Pradhan said it galvanised the entire country to convert "challenges into opportunities".

From #JanataCurfew to lockdown to now the #LargestVaccineDrive, PM Shri @narendramodiâs proactive leadership & deft handling of the #Covid-19 situation united India like never before. His call for an #AatmanirbharBharat galvanised us to convert challenges into opportunities. â Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 1, 2021

"Thank PM @narendramodi ji for making a huge impact on the way the world looks at India, especially in these times," Pradhan added.

Today, India has emerged as the pharmacy to the world. I salute our doctors and scientists for their grit and determination in ensuring a #Covid19-free world. Thank PM @narendramodi ji for making a huge impact on the way the world looks at India, especially in these times. â Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 1, 2021

On Monday, the prime minister took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi. The PM was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry.

The prime minister posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine, in which he is seen sporting an Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

He also wrote a tweet where he said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in a quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19".

The PM also urged people, who are eligible to take COVID-19 vaccine, to take the jab in order to make India coronavirus-free. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

Last week, the Centre had announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities, will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for Rs 250 at private hospitals from March 1.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

So far, a total of 1,43,01,266 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country. These include 66,69,985 healthcare workers (first dose), 24,56,191 healthcare workers (second dose) and 51,75,090 frontline workers (first dose).

India started its coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16.

Also read: 'Let us make India Covid free': PM Modi gets first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin