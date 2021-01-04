Customers can now book LPG cylinders with a missed call; check out how

India Oil Corp Ltd has made booking Indane LPG cylinders a lot easier. The corporation on January 1, 2021, launched a missed-call facility for refill booking and other consumer-related initiatives.

The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan launched the missed-call facility for refill booking of Indane LPG cylinders and also for getting a new LPG connection registration through a single number for the ease of the consumers.

How to book the LPG Cylinder?

Customers of Indane Oil LPG can use the number - 8454955555 - to make a booking for a refill cylinder from anywhere the country.

To book the LPG cylinder, customer can give a missed call on 8454955555 form their phone numbers.

What are the advantages of using the missed call facility?

Booking LPG cylinders will save a lot of time as customers will no longer have to be on long hold calls for booking a cylinder. Using this facility, they would be able to book a cylinder with just a missed call.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to explain the missed-call facility and why it is advantageous. He wrote, "In line with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a Digital India, these consumer-centric initiatives will make LPG refill booking and new connection registration more convenient and free of cost. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas".

Meanwhile, Pradhan also launched the first batch of XP100, which is the country's first indigenously produced Octane petrol from Digboi Refinery in Assam.

He said, "The country's oldest operating refinery has joined the elite group of Mathura and Barauni refineries, which will produce this advanced version of petrol".

"XP 100 was rolled out in 7 more cities today- Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, and Kolkata. Earlier in the 1st phase, XP100 was launched in 10 cities, including Delhi. This is one more step towards our efforts to improve ease-of-living for citizens," the minister added.

Pradhan also congratulated Indian Oil for coming up with "customer-centric, environment-friendly products and services". "Congratulate @IndianOilcl for leading from the front in constantly innovating and developing customer-centric, environment-friendly and best in class products and services. These initiatives are reflective of the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he stated.

