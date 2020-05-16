Cyclone Amphan may intensify in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal on May 19

In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are preparing to face a possible cyclone, called Amphan. Well-marked low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal is all set to intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather.

As per Skymet, depression is most likely to turn into a cyclonic storm today. It would reach Chennai at a safe distance of approximately 600 km. The storm thereafter would move initially north and then northeast and strengthen further to a severe cyclonic storm. Extreme northern parts of coastal Odisha and West Bengal would run the risk of a direct impact around May 19.

The extremely severe cyclone would have wind spread between 166 and 221 km/hr. It may bring heavy rainfall to the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal.

In view of the impending situation, the Odisha government has put on alert 12 coastal districts, particularly the northern districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said, "At present there is no clear indication about the path of the cyclonic storm, but as per IMD's alert state government has taken all necessary steps to deal with the cyclonic situation. He added, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea from Friday."

Odisha's housing and urban development and panchayati raj departments have been told to ensure the supply of drinking water. The energy department has been asked to be prepared for resuming power supply quickly if there is any damage due to the possible cyclone.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Odisha Fire Service have also been asked to remain prepared. Deployment will be decided after an indication about the clear path of the cyclonic storm.

