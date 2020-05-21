Business Today
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi expresses solidarity with West Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan update: 'In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,' PM Modi tweeted

The Prime Minister said that he would pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. He said no stones will be left unturned in helping the affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his solidarity with people of West Bengal and Odisha as cyclone Amphan battered the two states.

National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out.

The PM added that top officials were closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.

"In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," the prime minister tweeted.

Super cyclone Amphan made a landfall in Odisha and West Bengal's coastal districts on Wednesday evening. The cyclonic storm has caused massive devastation, killing 12 in West Bengal.

The heavy rainfall and wind disrupted power supply and internet services in West Bengal.

However, on Thursday, cyclone Amphan weakened significantly and moved over to Bangladesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the rescue and relief operations in West Bengal and Odisha today. Minimal loss of lives was reported due to accurate forecast by the IMD and timely deployment of NDRF troops, NCMC said.

West Bengal government informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in the cyclone-affected areas. Odisha said that damages were limited to agriculture.

According to the weatherman, Amphan was the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in the last 100 years.

