Cyclone Nisarga threat to Maharashtra, Gujarat: All you need to know

In less than 24 hours, cyclonic storm Nisarga is going to make landfall in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The impact of the cyclone will be also seen in Karnataka and Goa.

According to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday, June 2. This will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast in the afternoon on June 3.

The ministry added that squally wind, reaching 55-65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph, has started to prevail over east-central Arabian Sea. And, in the next six hours, it might gradually increase to become gale winds, speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph, over Maharashtra and Goa coast.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert; NDRF teams on standby

The speed of the wind will further increase to 110-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over Maharashtra (Mumbai, Raigad, Palgarh and Thane districts) on June 3. In Valsad and Navsari districts of Gujarat, and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, gale wind will blow at a speed of 110 kmph due to cyclonic storm.

The ministry added that thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds of 90 kmph would occur over Gujarat's Surat and Baruch. In Bhavnagar coastal district, the wind will blow at 75 kmph of speed on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Earth and Sciences has issued rainfall warning and forecasted damages that Nisarga will cause after making landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

RAINFALL WARNING

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places over Maharashtra, coastal and north interior of Karnataka, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa region during the next 24 hours. Besides, extremely heavy rainfall might occur over south Gujarat, north Madhya Maharashtra, Dadar & Nagar Haveli on June 3. Heavy rainfall will continue on June 4.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga update: BMC gears up to ensure 'zero casualties' in Mumbai

SEA CONDITIONS

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over the east-central Arabian Sea. It would become more rough over the east-central Arabian sea by evening in Maharashtra and Goa coast. Sea condition is very likely to remain high over the Arabian sea along and off the Gujarat coast on June 3.

STORM WARNING

Storm surge of about 1-2 metre height above astronomical tide might inundate low lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. And, storm surge, 0.5-1 metre height above the astronomical tide likely to flood Ratnagiri district during the landfall of Nisarga cyclonic storm.

EXPECTED DAMAGES

1. Major damage to thatched houses. Rooftops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets might fly

2. Damage to power and communication lines

3. Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads

4. Uprooting of trees and electric poles

5. Major damage to coastal crops

6. Damage to embankments/salt pans

FISHERMEN WARNING

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea coasts of Karnataka, Maharshtra, and Gujarat till June 3.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai, adjoining districts put on alert; NDRF units deployed