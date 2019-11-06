Delhi air pollution may go down; light rain, high wind speed to bring relief

Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' category' from 'very poor' on Wednesday morning. The major pollutant PM 2.5 was at 249 level in the national capital today, according to government's pollution monitoring agency SAFAR. However, a layer of smog was visible early morning on Wednesday.

Several Delhi-NCR schools re-opened after five days on November 6. They had been shut due to pollution. Students wore anti-pollution masks to schools as the air quality remained poor.





Delhi: Schools have opened today after an extended Diwali break due to air pollution. https://t.co/zGf9OmPDrIpic.twitter.com/5cvstboFua â ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

Delhi: Students wear anti-pollution masks to schools,

as the air quality continues to be poor. pic.twitter.com/vxMT07E3hU â ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was at 381, whereas previous week it was ranging between 400 to 999 level.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 31 degrees while the minimum will be 18 degrees Celsius, the MET said.

According to IMD, the key reasons behind improvement of Delhi's air pollution were--wind speed, arrival of western disturbance and dip in stubble burning.

"There are good chances of rains in northwest India on Wednesday night and Thursday due to a western disturbance. The precipitation will cover Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Punjab Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.

