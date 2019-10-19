Delhi air quality improves from 'very poor' to 'poor' on Saturday; may dip to 'severe' on Monday

Delhi air quality has seen a slight improvement in the last 24 hours. While it is not a marginal improvement, the Delhi AQI is in the 'poor' category now. The air quality in Delhi as well as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad had dipped to 'very poor' in the last couple of days.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) stated that that the last 24 hours have brought slight relief to the residents of Delhi-NCR.

The overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 242 at 9 am in the morning today, which falls in the 'poor' category. AQI at Dhirpur was recorded at 271 in the morning, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to 'poor' category at 236. AQI near Chandni Chowk, airport terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 375, 234and 256 respectively.

SAFAR has also asked residents prone to breathing issues or 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Locals have been advised to take more breaks and perform less intense activities. Individuals suffering from asthma have been asked to keep their medicine handy. In an advisory, the organisation also asked heart patients to consult a doctor in case of shortness of breath, unusual fatigue or palpitations.

According to data by The Windfinder, a wind projection agency, direction of the wind is likely to change on Monday, increasing Delhi's air pollution and dipping AQI to 'severe'. The wind, coming from Haryana side at the speed of 11 km per hour may carry more carbon pollutant. The north-west winds will push the smoke from the areas to Delhi. As per reports, stubble burning continues in these areas despite a decline in the past three days.

Also read: Delhi air quality slips to 'very poor' category; pollution to get worse this weekend

Also read: Fields of fire drive Delhi's air quality to unhealthy levels