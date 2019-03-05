Delhi metro's Blue Line to soon start operations to Noida Electronic City

There is something to cheer for Noida residents as the much-awaited Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Blue Line, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

On Monday, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspected the 6.6-km fully-elevated section, according to a senior DMRC official.

The Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section consists of six stations - Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. The last metro station on this line will be Electronic City, which is close to Noida-Ghaziabad border on NH-24. The new metro line will offer better connectivity to Indirapuram, which is just across the national highway 24. All the metro stations in this section will be on the central verge of the road.

"The civil work on the section is over and trials are currently underway. Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) S K Pathak today inspected the 6.675-km long Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line," the official told PTI.

The extension will immensely help residents of Noida and Greater Noida as it will bring the Blue Line close to the Aqua Line, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 25.

The upcoming Sector 52 station of the DMRC's Blue Line is near the Sector 51 station on the Aqua Line, which is operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). Sector 52 Metro station is not connected to the NMRC's Sector 51 station, with a distance of around 200 metres between them. The DMRC does have Sector 52 marked as an interchange point in the plans for its Phase III network.

As of now, commuters from Noida or Greater Noida travelling to Delhi using the Aqua Line would have to get off at the Noida Metro's Sector 51 station and reach Noida City Centre metro station.

The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar