Delhi's minimum temperature 6.3 degree Celsius on Monday; lowest since 2003

A cold wave gripped Delhi on Monday as mercury dropped to 6.3 degree Celsius, lowest since November 2003. At the Lodhi Road weather station, the temperatures sank to 6.4 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius. The national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degree Celsius in November 2003, as per Safdarjung Observatory.

According to the Indian Meteorlogical Department, a cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches lesser than the normal for two consecutive days. For small areas such as Delhi, however, a cold wave can be declared in case the criterion is met even for a day.

Cold winds from the western Himalayas and absence of a cloud cover have led to a dip in temperature, barring November 16, according to IMD officials. The minimum temperature will, however, increase by two to three degrees due to a fresh Western Disturbance.

October recorded the lowest temperatures in 58 years in Delhi when the mean minimum temperature was 17.2 degree Celsius. This is the lowest since 1962 when it reached 16.2 degree Celsius.

Also read: Delhi's air quality improves marginally, but still in 'poor' category