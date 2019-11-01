Delhi-NCR air quality turns 'severe', CM Arvind Kejriwal blames stubble burning in neighbouring states

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) Friday were enveloped in toxic haze as the air quality worsened owing to continued crop burning in the neighbouring states.

The overall air quality deteriorated to 425 falling under "severe" category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital has turned into a "gas chamber" because of crop burning in the neighbouring states. He also cautioned people to protect themselves from the toxic air.

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

#Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 500 both in 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/AfzXuDUxuH - ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

The poorest air quality was recorded at outer Delhi's Bawana with Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 716. As per the Central Pollution Control Board's latest AQI data, the air quality deteriorated further in places like Anand Vihar (478), Alipur (473), Aya Nagar (430), Dwarka (447), Major Dhyanchand Stadium (445) and Patparganj (443).

Data further showed that the contribution of crop burning to noxious smog and air pollution in Delhi-NCR was 35% on Wednesday. However, it was expected to come down by 10% on Thursday but haze level shrouding the national capital and adjacent areas appears to have jumped on Friday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.