Delhi-NCR weather update: Hailstorm, heavy rain cause traffic jams

Heavy rain, coupled with hailstorm and thunderstorms, was reported in parts of Delhi and Noida today. The rainy weather caused massive traffic jams on several busy junctions across Delhi. "Very small (about 5km*25km*8km) but intense collective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorm and hail activity during next 2 hours," the Meteorological Department said, adding the rain would also lead to lowering of temperature.

Very small ( about 5km*25km*8km dimension) but intense convective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain alongwith moderate thunderstorm & hail activity during next 2 hours. It will subside thereafter. 2/3 - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2020

The Department said very small but intense collective cloud was located over central parts of Delhi, which would cause moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorm and hail activity during the day. The IMD added that moderate to severe thunderstorm activity was taking place in states like Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhatisgarh and Bihar.

Due to westerly trough in mid tropospheric levels and moist easterlies from Bay of Bengal moderate to severe thunderstorm activity takling place over Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hAVzhWtunA - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2020

Apart from Delhi, Noida also witnessed heavy rainshowers. Weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather said such weather conditions will continue for a few hours. It said the weather in Delhi would start clearing up from tomorrow. For the last couple of days, temperature has dropped 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across Delhi-NCR.