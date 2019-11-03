Day before odd-even returns to Delhi, air quality remains 'severe'; pollution hovers above 400 level

Delhi's air quality worsened further but continued to be in the 'severe' category in the national capital and NCR region on Sunday. The pollution level is hovering at 447 a day before the odd-even road rationing scheme is to be implemented by the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

The air quality has remained in the severe category in the national capital despite wind activity on Saturday evening and light rains on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, all pollution measuring stations in Delhi-NCR demonstrated a severe pollution level on a higher side.

The authorities declared a public health emergency in the national capital forcing them to take measures such as shut schools and prohibit construction activities. According to government's Air Quality Index (AQI), an overall pollution level of 447 was recorded at 5.30 am on Sunday morning, on Saturday evening it was 402.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe. The air quality above 500 mark falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Most areas in Delhi recorded an AQI of over 450 on Sunday. The AQI recorded in Anana Vihar was at 478 and 463 in Alipur. However, the more deteriorated air quality of 486 was recorded at ITO.

According to government air quality monitor SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution came down from 44% on Friday (the season's highest) to 17% on Saturday.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR prohibiting all construction activities till November 5.