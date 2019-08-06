Delhi Rains: Sudden showers cause traffic jams, waterlogging; avoid these routes

Delhi NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. Sudden showers led to traffic congestion in many areas, including ITO, causing inconvenience to commuters. According to the weather department, Delhi-NCR will witness moderate to heavy rain in the next three-four days. Delhi has recorded just 1.2 mm rain against the 30-year average of 49.3 mm -- a shortfall of 98 per cent -- in August so far.

According to Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The Palam Observatory received 38.5 mm rainfall. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rains and thundershowers with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Several commuters took to bus shelter on KG Marg as the rain batters the city.





Commuters take shelter at a bus-stop at KG Marg as Delhi receives heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qrqjcF49fx â ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Delhi: Parts of the national capital receives rainfall this morning, visuals from ITO area. pic.twitter.com/NNT0CV2mT4 â ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

The Delhi traffic police, in a series of tweets, said the I/P flyover has been temporarily closed for commuters due to overflow of sewer water in the area. The traffic controlling authority said traffic has been affected from Khyber Pass towards Model Town due to waterlogging near Mall Road. Additionally, the huge traffic congestion is seen from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to waterlogging near Kela Ghat.

Traffic Alert



I/P à¤«à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤à¤µà¤° à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤µà¤°à¤«à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤µà¤à¤¹ à¤¸à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ | â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected from Khyber Pass towards Model Town due to water logging near Mall Road. â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to water logging near Kela Ghat. â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Further, traffic is affected near Tis Hazari court gate number 1 due to water logging, reported Delhi traffic police.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected near Tis Hazari court gate no.1 due to water logging. â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

On the route from Maharani Bagh to the Ashram, a tree has fallen, due to which traffic is disrupted.

Traffic Alert



à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤® à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤¿à¤° à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤µà¤à¤¹ à¤¸à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ | â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road from metro pillar no.407 to 514 due to water logging. Motorist who are coming from Peeragarhigh, take Karala Ranikheda Mangolpuri route for Tikri border, informed Delhi traffic police.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road due to water logging. 1.Motorist who are coming from Peeragarhigh ,take via Karala Ranikheda Mangolpuri to Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/FGTrpAsaHf â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

And, Motorist who are coming from Bahadurgarh Tikri border towards Peeragarhi , take left from Mundka red light to Ranikheda karal.

2.

Motorist who are coming from Bahadurgarh Tikri border towards Peeragarhi , take left from Mundka red light to Ranikheda karal. â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

The traffic police further informed, traffic congestion is seen on Rohtak Road near Liberty cinema due to water logging.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road near Liberty cinema due to water logging. â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Also read: 6 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

Also read: Mumbai rains: 36 trains affected due to downpour; check details here