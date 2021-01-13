Delhi schools to reopen for Class 10, 12 from Jan 18

Schools will reopen for students of class 10 and 12 from January 18, said the Delhi government on Wednesday. Students are expected back at campus for practical work and other pre-board preparations.

However, schools in containment zones will not be allowed to reopen and students, teachers, and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend. Schools have been asked only to call students with the consent of the parents and follow all the Covid-19 precautions.

Students will be returning back to the school premises post a long 10-month gap after the lockdown was imposed in March.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular on Wednesday which said that while the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents.

The circular also instructed schools to not hold any assembly and physical outdoor activities. The principals have been asked to guide children not to share books, copies and stationary items.

While the pre-board exams of Class 12 will be conducted between March 3 and April 15, Class 10 exams will be held between April 1 and April 15, according to the circular. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the timeline of practical and written examinations. While practical exams will begin from March 1, written exams will be conducted between May 3 and June 10.

The DoE has asked schools to provide emotional and trauma support to students and teachers upon their return to the campus.

The schools have been asked to maintain social distancing of six feet, have staggered timings and maintain hygiene, among other Covid-19 appropriate guidelines already issued by the government.Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu government also announced reopening of schools for students of Class 10 and 12 from January 19.

