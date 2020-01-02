Delhi weather: Delhiites get respite from cold; temperature rises to 21 degree Celsius

Delhi weather: The Delhiites have got some respite from cold waves on Thursday as the Sun came out on the second morning of year 2020. On Thursday, January 2, the city recorded minimum temperature at 8 degree Celsius and maximum was at 21 degree Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said a light rain is predicted on January 2. In a huge relief for people, the MeT Department said the cold wave conditions will not prevail in the national capital until January 4.

"The day will be generally cloudy with possibility of very light rain or drizzle. Strong surface wind will sweep the city in the daytime," said the MeT official.

After almost two weeks, Delhiites witnessed a sunny day on the New Year's day, though the minimum temperature still hovered around 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

December 2019 recorded 18 consecutive 'cold days', the maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997 due to prolonged cold and inadequate sunshine. The maximum temperature in Delhi took a big tumble on Monday to settle at 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901. Meanwhile, 21 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

(With PTI inputs)

