Diwali 2020: Delhi govt to organise Laxmi Puja, live stream; Kejriwal asks people to not burst crackers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will organise Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it. People would be able to perform the rituals from their home that way. Kejriwal on Thursday said that this is being done as the coronavirus situation in the national capital is worsening due to rising pollution. He urged people to not burst firecrackers this Diwali to prevent the air from getting worse.

Kejriwal said that 2 crore people will celebrate Diwali together this year by following the rituals that will be live streamed. "Just like last year, this year too we will pledge not to burst firecracker on Diwali. This time also Delhi's 2 crore people will celebrate together. But this time we will organise a Laxmi Puja on Diwali which will be live-streamed from 7:39 pm," he said urging people to view the live stream from their homes instead of going out and bursting crackers.

The Chief Minister said that if every household performs Laxmi Puja on Diwali it will create a positive environment. The minister will be joined by his cabinet colleagues.

"Corona cases are increasing also because of pollution. Each year Delhi's pollution increased during this time of the year due to stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. We hope that from next year these states also start using the chemical solution which the Delhi government is using to convert stubble into manure," he said.

Delhi air's has rapidly worsened with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 452, putting the air quality in severe category. Moreover, Delhi saw 6,842 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. Delhi's positivity rate has been in double digits in last few days.

