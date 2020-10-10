'Don't deliver outside India,' Flipkart tells Nagaland customer; apologises for 'inadvertent error'

Flipkart found itself in the eye of the storm after it told a customer from Nagaland that they don't "deliver outside India". A customer asked the e-commerce giant why it was not delivering in the hilly state to which the homegrown giant responded that their sellers do not provide services outside India.

The customer asked Flipkart the reason for not delivering in the state and asked them to treat every state equally. "Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India," replied Flipkart.

Regional news site Dimapur Daily took to social media to share the exchange between the customer and the delivery site. Netizens took to social media to slam the ecommerce site for its ignorance.

"We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options," replied again to the exchange.

But the damage was done. Netizens tagged the Home Ministry and Prime Minister's Office and asked them to take action against the e-commerce site. "Imagine a reputed e-commerce company like Flipkart supposed to be run by some of the brightest minds of the country and abroad displaying such heights of ignorance," said one user, while another added, "Too bad. That's why geography is important and to be made compulsory in school education."

