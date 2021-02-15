Business Today
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bihar; epicentre 20 km North-West of Nalanda

The earthquake hit Bihar at 9:23 pm on Monday at a depth of 5 km from the surface

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 15, 2021 | Updated 22:39 IST
The earthquake tremors were felt at around 9:23 pm

Earthquake tremors of 3.5 magnitude felt in Bihar's Nalanda region on Monday night. The earthquake tremors were felt at around 9:23 pm. The National Center for Seismology has stated that the epicentre of this earthquake was 20 km North-West (NW) of Nalanda, Bihar.

The earthquake hit Bihar at 9:23 pm on Monday at a depth of 5 km from the surface. According to Dainik Jagran, earthquake tremors were experienced in many districts of Bihar. The tremors caused people to rush out of their homes and into the streets.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shakes Japan's northeastern coast

