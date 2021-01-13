Elon Musk's foundation donates $5 million to Khan Academy

World's richest person and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has donated $5 million to Khan Academy, an American non-profit educational organisation, via his NGO called Musk Foundation that promotes online education. "I just want to give a huge shout and thank you to Elon Musk and everyone at the Musk foundation. For their credible generous support for Khan Academy, they just recently gave a $5 million donation to Khan academy," Khan Academy founder in a YouTube video message said on Tuesday.

Khan said: "Elon, I hope you really feel good about this. This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. Our aspirations are all subjects -- from kids to early stages of college. This will accelerate our science content, allow us to do more early learning, allow us to make the software and the practice that much more engaging."

The 2008-founded Khan Academy offers practice exercises, instructional videos, and a personalised learning dashboard that empower learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom. It tackles math, science, computing, history, art history, economics, and more, including K-14 and test preparation (SAT, Praxis, LSAT) content.

It also provides free tools for parents and teachers to help understand what their children or students are up to and how best to help them. Elon Musk is a big proponent of online education. Before Khan Academy, his organisation had donated $424,000 to supply laptops to middle schools in Flint, Michigan. He also donated $480,000 for water filtration in the area.

The organisation was founded by Elon along with his brother Kimbel Musk in 2002. Besides education, the foundation makes grants in areas such as renewable energy research, human space exploration, pediatric research, science and engineering, and safe artificial intelligence development. Other NGOs that have received support from Musk Foundation are Doctors Without Borders, World Spine Care and Mirman School for gifted kids.

Overall, the organisation founder Elon Musk has donated $257 million to the foundation, as per Influence Watch. With a total net worth of $188 billion and rising, Elon Musk became the world's richest man by replacing Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos on January 8.

