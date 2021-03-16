Fact check! Indian Railways denies cancelling special trains till March 31

Indian Railways has rubbished certain media reports which claimed that it had cancelled special trains till March 31, 2021. The government's own fact-checker - PIB Fact Check has outrightly rejected the claims made by these media reports.

PIB Fact Check has termed these reports as fake and has further stated that claims made in these reports are misleading and are not based on any facts. PIB Fact Check stated that Indian Railways has not made any such decision on this matter.

In a tweet put out by PIB Fact Check, the fact-checker says Indian Railways had not taken any decisions to cancel special trains till March 31, 2021.

Responding to these media reports, the Railways Ministry issued an official statement which stated that news reports saying that IR is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational till March 31, 2021 are purely misleading and not based on facts.

It added, "Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today."

The ministry further stated that Indian Railways will continue to operate express trains and suburban trains as special trains. The Ministry has also requested passengers to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while travelling.

Also Read: India's first AC railway station to function in Bengaluru

Also read: Piyush Goyal dedicates 88 Railway projects to nation worth Rs 1,000 crore

Also read: IRCTC cancels all mobile catering contracts