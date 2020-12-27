Farmers' protest: Agitating farmers clang utensils to muffle PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana's Singhu and Delhi-UP's Ghazipur borders on Sunday started banging utensils as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws. Agitating farmers clanged utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last Mann Ki Baat radio programme of 2020.

Clanging of utensils was done during the 'Janata Curfew' on PM Modi's request to thank those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Last week, several farmer leaders appealed people to bang utensils to muffle PM's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Jagjit Singh Dalewala, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, while addressing a press conference, appealed the nation to bang utensils on during PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

PM Modi announced the idea of clapping and banging utensils earlier this year when the COVID-19 outbreak was in its initial stage in India, to hail the efforts of the frontline workers battling the virus.

However, protesting farmers, who were camping along Delhi borders, were seen marching, banging utensils and shouting slogans against PM Modi and his government.

PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme, also referred to the thali-thumping activity to thank those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

PM Modi, while citing letters written to him by the people, said that in most letters people praised India's capabilities and the collective strength of the Indians.

