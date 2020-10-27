Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale: 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

As Diwali nears, major e-commerce firms including Flipkart are gearing up to offer their customers exciting deals and offers across all major product categories. Flipkart, which ended its Big Billion Days just a few days back, is all set to kickstart the Diwali sale. The sale goes live from October 29 and will continue till November 4. The company is offering attractive discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Realme and other firms.

Here are 5 best smartphones deals under Rs 25,000:

Samsung Galaxy M51

The smartphone can be bought at Rs 24,999 after the discount of Rs 6,000, as against the price of Rs 30,999. The phone is equipped with quad-rear camera setup and runs Android 10 operating system.

LG G8X

The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 24,990. The phone can be purchased in a single black colour option with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

OPPO Reno2 F

The phone can be bought for Rs 16,990 during Diwali sale at a 15 per cent discount on the market rate of Rs 19,990. The phone comes with 6 GB RAM + 256 GB memory and 6.5 inch display.

Motorola One Fusion+

The phone can be shopped at a 15 per cent discount and is available at Rs 16,999. Otherwise, the marker rate of the phone has been fixed at Rs 19,999. The phone is equipped with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB memory. It also features a 6.5 inch screen.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The phone can be availed at a discount of Rs 2,991 at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which was launched earlier this year.