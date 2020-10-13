'Focus on reviving economy, not divisive agendas': Chetan Bhagat takes on trolls attacking Tanishq

Support continues to pour in for Tanishq after the jewellery brand was forced to take down an advertisement portraying an interreligious family due to trolling and bullying on social media. Author Chetan Bhagat joined the ranks of netizens supporting the brand on Tuesday, lambasting trolls in a tweet that said those opposing Tanishq can't afford its products anyway and their mentality will lead to an increase in economic crisis and unemployment.

"Dear #tanishq, most people attacking you can't afford you anyway. And given where their thinking will take this economy, they soon won't have jobs and hence definitely won't able to buy anything from #tanishq in the future too," Bhagat tweeted. "Don't worry about them."

The 'Five Point Someone' author said in another tweet: "The govt is trying to revive the economy. Let's keep the focus on that rather than never ending, divisive and pointless agendas."

Tanishq, the jewellery brand under Titan, faced unwarranted backlash over a video advertisement for its Ekatvam campaign depicting a Muslim family organising a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law. The ad, which had the tagline 'The beauty of oneness', was blamed for promoting 'fake secularism' and 'love jihad'.

Faced with vicious criticism on social media, which led to hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, the company took down the video from its YouTube channel on Tuesday. In a statement issued later, Tanishq said its decision to pull down the ad was in consideration of "hurt sentiments" and "well being of our employees, partners and store staff".

"The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the company stated.

"We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff," it further added.

