From #WomenInScience to #LockdownRecipes! Top topics women talked about on Twitter

What do women talk about on social media? Twitter undertook a survey to find out what sort of conversations women across the country were having on social media. The results showed that from passion projects and current affairs to celebratory moments and social change, there was no dearth of topics for discussion. Twitter India analysed 522,992 tweets from 7,839 women between January 2019 and February 2021.

Passion points and interests (24.9 per cent share) emerged as the top conversation theme, followed by current affairs (20.8 per cent), celebratory moments (14.5 per cent), communities (11.7 per cent) and social change (8.7 per cent). Tweets around everyday chatter had the highest engagement in terms of likes and replies, while passion points and interests remained the most retweeted category.

When it came to celebratory moments and creative showcases, Chennai took the lead, while Bengaluru was the top city when it came to conversations on communities, social change and shared challenges. Guwahati was the top city when it came to passion points and interests, and current affairs.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India said that this research was commissioned to understand what women on Twitter were inspired by. "These insights show us that Twitter is for every woman. Their communities and conversations highlight the uniqueness and diversity of the service," he added.

Here's a lowdown on the most-talked about conversations among Indian women on Twitter:

Passion points and interests: Guwahati, Lucknow and Pune led this pack. From K-pop to cricket, women tweeted on everything. Within this category fashion (30 per cent) was the most-discussed, followed by books (28 per cent), beauty (25 per cent), movies and TV (21 per cent), music (18 per cent), food (18 per cent), technology (17 per cent), art (17 per cent) and sports (14 per cent). Around 41 per cent women said they found a new interest on Twitter.

Current affairs: Guwahati and Delhi led the discourse. As much as 20.8 per cent women use the platform's open, real-time nature to stay informed. #StudentExams, #COVID19 updates and #DelhiElections2020 dominated this category.

Celebratory moments: Chennai, Kolkata and Madurai led the pack. #WomenWhoWin, #TheMomentOfLift, #SmallWins and #EverydayJoys are some of the hashtags that were used by women who love to share small and big wins in life.

Communities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad lead this category. Around 11.7 per cent women used the power of virtual communities to reach out, connect and network with others. #WomenInScience, #WomenInTech, #WomenInMarketing, and #GirlGamers are some of the oft-used hashtags. As many as 41 per cent of women sought advice on the service, while 37 per cent gave advice.

Social change: Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Delhi led the way. #SheforShe, #MeToo and #TimesUp are some of the hashtags used in this category to participate in social movements.

Shared challenges: From #parenting to #WorkingFromHome, women opened up about everyday hardships. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are more open about their realities and challenges.

Creative showcase: Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai lead the show in this category where women talk about everything from #photography, #art, #dance to #poetry and #culinaryarts.

Heartfelt confessions: Madurai and Mumbai bare it all more than the others. From #ModernDating to mental health, women did not hesitate to express their personal fears and insecurities. As much as 39 per cent felt that Twitter gave them a platform for freedom of expression.

Everyday chatter: Be it #SareeTwitter, #JhumkaTwitter, #BindiTwitter or #LockdownRecipes, women had a lot to say about their everyday experiences. Chennai and Mumbai led these conversations.

