Frustrated with Railways' waiting list? Clone trains to end the pain for travellers

In a relief to train passengers, Indian Railways has decided to provide 'clone train' in congested routes to ferry passengers on waiting list. In a media briefing, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said, "Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel".

Yadav said the Railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list.

Yadav's statement came after the Ministry of Railways decided to run eighty new special trains or 40 pairs of trains from September 12. The reservation process of eight special trains will begin on September 10.

Features of clone train:

1. A clone train will be like an alternative to an actual train. The clone train will have the same number as an actual train.

2. The clone train will be available for passengers only when an actual train has a long-list of waitlisted ticketholders. So that, clone trains can carry those waitlisted passengers.

3. The waitlisted passengers will be informed about their berth and seats on the clone train after the reservation charts of the actual train are drawn up four hours before departure.

At present, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a "Vikalp Scheme" for waitlisted travellers. It provides a confirmed berth to a waitlisted passenger in an alternate train irrespective of booking quota and concession. However, under this scheme, boarding and terminating station might change to nearby cluster stations. A passenger can opt for a maximum seven trains under this scheme.

