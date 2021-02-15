Fuming netizens bash Modi govt on skyrocketing petrol prices

With no relief in sight from incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices, people turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations on the matter. From memes to graphs, and even some old photos of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protesting fuel price hikes during UPA reign dotted posts under hashtag #ModiFuelScam.

In a tweet accompanied by a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2012, former Member of Parliament Ritabrata Banerjee wrote: "I wish you were as concerned by the fuel price hike today like in 2012!"

I wish you were as concerned by the fuel price hike today like in 2012! #ModiFuelScamhttps://t.co/DnFot0SR7h â Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) February 15, 2021

One user tweeted: "In a country whose economy is slowing down, where many have lost their jobs due to the global pandemic, the rising prices of fuel and LPG cylinders will have a disastrous effect on the lives of the common man. Is this the acche din Modiji had promised?"

In a country whose economy is slowing down, where many have lost their jobs due to the global pandemic, the rising prices of fuel and LPG cylinders will have a disastrous effect on the lives of the common man. Is this the acche din Modiji had promised?#ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/tKoA2hikio â Soumen Samui (@SoumenSamui11) February 15, 2021

LPG +50Rs

And Petrol is soon going to cross 100Rs.



State-run oil companies have decided to hike LPG price by Rs 50 from 12 am on Monday, making it the second hike in the month of February!! #ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/ZqN0cjwaOp â Md Khurshid (@MdKhurs13118104) February 15, 2021

Petrol prices rose to Rs. 100/-



Where is this lady now? #ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/6JJeI9KN60 â Jacob Chirayil (@chirayil_jacob) February 15, 2021

Who's gonna reach hundred first ?



Kohli : Me

Ashwin: Me

Petrol Price : haha hold my beer!!!ð#ModiHikesPetrolPrice#ModiFuelScam#IndiavsEngland#DishaRavi â B Lingarajan IYC (@Linga_10) February 15, 2021

Does the BJP-led Centre realize that its failure to rein in fuel prices and its irresponsible hiking of the price of LPG cylinders will have a disastrous effect on the lives of common people, who are still recovering from the repercussions of the global pandemic?

#ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/YwAzFwC5si â Sheer Krishna Paul (@SheerPaul) February 15, 2021

Today India is worried about prices.Every day the price of diesel, petrol & gas is increasing.

Why .?

Where are those who were protesting when the price of petrol and diesel was 70 rupees.#ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/ftmy5Dg0Fd â Ranjit Kumar Maity (@RanjitKumarMai6) February 15, 2021

The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all time high.#ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/7uURa31BHK â Minhajul Arfin Azad (@MinhajulAzad) February 15, 2021

Congratulations! Acche Din is here ð§¡

Soon Petrol price will be â¹50*



*half litre#ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/yHFKD1qmSZ â Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDas_) February 15, 2021

Fuel prices have touched new highs over the last week. In Delhi, petrol has inched closer to Rs 90, whereas, in several cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it is almost on the verge of crossing Rs 100 per litre. In the past one week, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 2.04 per litre in the national capital. And overall in February, fuel rates have risen by Rs 2.69 per litre so far.

In the past 24 hours, the petrol price has been increased by 26 paise and diesel by 29 paise in the national capital. On February 15, cost of 1 litre of petrol climbed to Rs 88.99 per litre, and diesel to Rs 79.35 per litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders has been raised by Rs 50 per unit, taking it to Rs 769 per cylinder. This is the second increase in the cooking gas prices this month. Before this, prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder in metro cities on February 4.

